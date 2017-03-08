Classes with Croft Castle's artist-in-residence Matthew Wood

PAINTER Matthew Wood is currently undertaking a six-month artistic residency at Croft Castle, where he is using the 17th-century castellated manor house and its surrounding parkland as inspiration for a series of paintings which will eventually hang as an exhibition within the castle from June 3 to July 14. Wood, who creates each painting on-site and in one sitting, is offering visitors the opportunity to learn about his artistic process and glean some useful hints and tips in two exclusive art classes on Saturdays, March 11 and 18. Starting in the attics of the castle, Wood will introduce his artistic practice and reveal how to capture unusual depictions of light, space and distance on paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.