Church gets more than 8,000 after auctioneering oil painting

St Michael and All Angels Church, in Mildred Avenue,Watford, sold the painting, titled, Love Divine, for A 8,750 at Bonhams, in London. The six feet by three feet picture was painted in 1910, and exhibited at the Royal Academy in London that year, by George Henry Grenville Manton who lived and worked at Pen-y-Bryn, in Bushey Grove Road, Bushey.

