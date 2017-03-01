Church gets more than 8,000 after auctioneering oil painting
St Michael and All Angels Church, in Mildred Avenue,Watford, sold the painting, titled, Love Divine, for A 8,750 at Bonhams, in London. The six feet by three feet picture was painted in 1910, and exhibited at the Royal Academy in London that year, by George Henry Grenville Manton who lived and worked at Pen-y-Bryn, in Bushey Grove Road, Bushey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC