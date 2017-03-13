Chinese bronze vessels to be stars of Christie's sale
Four 3,000-year-old Chinese bronze ritual vessels are among 31 Chinese works of art to be auctioned at a New York sale on Wednesday night. Bronze ritual vessels and 13th-century painting Six Dragons will be put under the hammer in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC