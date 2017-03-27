Check Out The Performance Piece by Artist Who Wanted Emmett Till Painting Destroyed
For anyone curious about the artist behind the inflammatory letter about Dana Schutz's painting in the Whitney Biennial, you'll have the opportunity to check out her own work soon. Hannah Black two weeks ago sent an open letter to the media and the Biennial's curators asking that a painting depicting the death of Emmet Till be removed from the exhibit and destroyed so it "cannot realize commercial value."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC