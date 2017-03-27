Check Out The Performance Piece by Ar...

Check Out The Performance Piece by Artist Who Wanted Emmett Till Painting Destroyed

For anyone curious about the artist behind the inflammatory letter about Dana Schutz's painting in the Whitney Biennial, you'll have the opportunity to check out her own work soon. Hannah Black two weeks ago sent an open letter to the media and the Biennial's curators asking that a painting depicting the death of Emmet Till be removed from the exhibit and destroyed so it "cannot realize commercial value."

