CCTV-studded, teargas-shooting, water-cannon-ed riot-control killdozer

Are you an urban police force thinking about how to control your fellow humans? Look no farther! Your pals at Bozena have an all-new RIOT system, a crowd-control killdozer for all your protest-suppressing needs! Literally every word on this website is straight out of the darkest timeline. Highlights! "The shield comes equipped with launching ports designed for use of guns or other rubber projectiles launchers" and "the trailer is capable of displacing the water/foam or its mixtures under the high pressure into the distance of several dozen meters," etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.