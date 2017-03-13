CCCC will be host for high school art show
Cloud County Community College's annual high school Art Show will be Friday, April 7, in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus. Students from area high schools will have various pieces of artwork on display in the gymnasium.
