Cas Carter: Do you suffer from ad blindness?
In the last two years they have had six companies go into liquidation and the liquidators' reports for these companies show deficits of over $16 million. How often do you notice advertisements in a day? That, as well as a natural phenomenon called ad blindness - a coping mechanism where consumers naturally block out the over 5000 advertisements we are said to be exposed to daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Sat
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC