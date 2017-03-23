Carnival In Bangkok

Carnival In Bangkok

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Classical painter Franco Aguggiaro from Italy gives his first solo exhibition in Thailand titled "Carnival In Bangkok" at Sathorn 11 Art Space until March 30. On display are 30 paintings and 20 more in an archive that portrays Venice and its famous carnival. The annual festival takes place during the week before Lent in the mostly Catholic country and involves music, dance and the use of masquerade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC