Classical painter Franco Aguggiaro from Italy gives his first solo exhibition in Thailand titled "Carnival In Bangkok" at Sathorn 11 Art Space until March 30. On display are 30 paintings and 20 more in an archive that portrays Venice and its famous carnival. The annual festival takes place during the week before Lent in the mostly Catholic country and involves music, dance and the use of masquerade.

