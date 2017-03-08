Benny Li with his painting Dream No. 7 at Yan Gallery. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Television host and newspaper columnist's ink paintings reflect his love of travel, his sense of humour and interpretations of his dreams Benny Li Shun-yan wears many hats - he's a newspaper columnist, television host and most recently, an ink painter. Having discovered his knack for painting only three years ago, the 60-year-old is now holding an exhibition at Yan Gallery in Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Tue
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC