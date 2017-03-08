Benny Li with his painting Dream No. ...

Benny Li with his painting Dream No. 7 at Yan Gallery. Photo: K.Y. Cheng

Television host and newspaper columnist's ink paintings reflect his love of travel, his sense of humour and interpretations of his dreams Benny Li Shun-yan wears many hats - he's a newspaper columnist, television host and most recently, an ink painter. Having discovered his knack for painting only three years ago, the 60-year-old is now holding an exhibition at Yan Gallery in Central.

