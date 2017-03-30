Bang on a Can and The Jewish Museum Present Vicky Chow in Tristan Perich's Surface Image
On Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 7:30pm, Bang on a Can and the Jewish Museum will present the final concert of their 2016-2017 concert season featuring Bang on a Can All-Stars pianist Vicky Chow. Chow will perform Tristan Perich's Surface Image for solo piano , a monumental performance and installation with 40-channel 1-bit electronics, echoing the shimmering quality of Paris' 19th century arcades and inspired by Walter Benjamin's renowned essay "Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction."
