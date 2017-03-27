At London's Tate Britain, the world through artist David Hockney's eyes
The David Hockney retrospective at the Tate Britain is a testament to the artist's constantly evolving world view: his ability to keep looking for a fresh angle, his refusal to stop looking and stop drawing and, above all, his relentless gaze, Ian Brown writes ou have to observe quite a few rules to see the mind-boggling and then heartbreaking David Hockney retrospective at Tate Britain in London, where the life's work of the now 79-year-old Hockney - possibly "the best-known and best-loved artist of our time," according to Chris Stephens, the museum's lead curator - is on display until the end of May, at a price of 19.50 a strictly timed entry.
