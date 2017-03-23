Arts / De Medici paints mortality and equality in death

AN important artwork, "Cure for Pain", by Canberra artist eX de Medici, is now on display at the Australian War Memorial. eX de Medici /Cure for pain /Watercolour on paper/Drawn in Canberra, 2010-11/Donated through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program by Erika Krebs-Woodward/ART96843/ Donated by Erika Krebs-Woodward through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program, "Cure for Pain" has been described as a detailed, multi-layered work that reflects the themes of mortality and equality in death throughout a century of Australian military history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.