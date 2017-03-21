Artist Ruth donates painting to Suffolk arts project that makes her feel 'incredible'
A Suffolk arts project for people with learning disabilities is transforming the lives of those who take part, giving them an outlet to express themselves and meet new friends. Ruth Williams, 46, from Bury St Edmunds, says drawing makes her 'better at feeling happy and relaxed'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC