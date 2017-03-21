Acclaimed British artist Damien Hirst contributes a new painting of...
Dallas-based MTV Re:Define just got a hot new addition: Internationally renowned artist Damien Hirst has painted a portrait of the late pop star, George Michael, which will be auctioned off when the event unfolds Friday night at Dallas Contemporary. Hirst titled the work Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting .
