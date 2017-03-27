A Searchable Database for Every Bob Ross Canvas from Joy of Painting

From the fiery "Cactus at Sunset" to the foggy "Peaceful Waters," all 403 paintings Bob Ross created over the 11-year run of Joy of Painting are now compiled on an unofficial online database. Recently launched by apparent Bob Ross superfan and web developer Felix Auster , Two Inch Brush is the only place where you can view and search through the colorful results of all 31 seasons of the PBS show in one location - and identify the specific colors the late artist used to create every single painting.

