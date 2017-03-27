$1M Rockwell painting, stolen from Cherry Hill in '70s, returned
A Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago has been recovered, announced Michael Harpster, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division, and Timothy Carpenter, supervisory special agent with the FBI's Art Crime Team. The painting was returned to the Grant family Friday morning at a presentation in Philadelphia.
