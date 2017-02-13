WWE Fans React to Festival of Friendship with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens
WWE fans would react to the Festival of Friendship with plenty to say about what happened between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. The "Festival of Friendship" had been a segment WWE hyped up for about a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily DDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|47
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC