White Rock Museum unveils permanent e...

White Rock Museum unveils permanent exhibits

17 hrs ago

There's a new look to White Rock Museum and Archives - launched this week at the facility in the former BNR station on Marine Drive. City By The Salish Sea and We White Rock are the names of two permanent gallery exhibits at the museum created with the support of the city and the provincial government.

