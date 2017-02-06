Vehicle lovers flock to Kaniva

VINTAGE: Visitors to Kaniva Car and Bike Show admire a 1944 Volkswagen Kubelwagen, used during the Second World War. Picture: DAVE STARR/FIVE STARR PHOTOS Mr Moar said highlights of the show included a vintage car and bike from the early 1900s, while several other vehicles had also caught the eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.