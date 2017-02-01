Trump vows to stop ISIS, 'destroy' religious politicking ban

Painting a dark picture of a world at war with ISIS, President Donald Trump called on other nations to join the United States in confronting the threat "viciously" and said it underpinned his recent controversial bans on entry to the U.S. "We have seen unimaginable violence taken out in the name of religion, acts of wanton horror against religious minorities, horrors of a scale that defy description," Trump said Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event where political leaders usually deliver speeches about their faith-based struggles and redemptions. "Terrorism is a fundamental threat to religious freedom," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.