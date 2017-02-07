The textural flair of Tiziano Vecellio

9 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Bold in color and expressive in texture, the works of Venetian painters have their own distinctive place within Renaissance art. Taking the lead was Titian , who became official painter to the Venetian Republic, and whose fame spread across the Europe of his day.

