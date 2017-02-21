The June Kelly Gallery exhibits recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes
The June Kelly Gallery presents recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes, an artist whose lyrical abstractions reflect a radical redefinition of painterly space. The exhibition, entitled Layers of Time, opened at the June Kelly Gallery, 166 Mercer Street, on Friday, February 24 and will remain on view through March 28. Hynes, inspired by wooded landscapes and rugged seacoasts continues to work from the pleasant memories she holds of sojourns in New England or along the coast of Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC