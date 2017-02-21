The June Kelly Gallery exhibits recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes

The June Kelly Gallery presents recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes, an artist whose lyrical abstractions reflect a radical redefinition of painterly space. The exhibition, entitled Layers of Time, opened at the June Kelly Gallery, 166 Mercer Street, on Friday, February 24 and will remain on view through March 28. Hynes, inspired by wooded landscapes and rugged seacoasts continues to work from the pleasant memories she holds of sojourns in New England or along the coast of Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.