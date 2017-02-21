The June Kelly Gallery exhibits recen...

The June Kelly Gallery exhibits recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The June Kelly Gallery presents recent expressionist paintings by Frances Hynes, an artist whose lyrical abstractions reflect a radical redefinition of painterly space. The exhibition, entitled Layers of Time, opened at the June Kelly Gallery, 166 Mercer Street, on Friday, February 24 and will remain on view through March 28. Hynes, inspired by wooded landscapes and rugged seacoasts continues to work from the pleasant memories she holds of sojourns in New England or along the coast of Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC