Tatarl burial chamber to be displayed at new museum

The painted friezes of a 2,500-year-old wooden burial chamber that was found 48 years ago during illegal excavations in Afyonkarahisar will soon go on display following the construction of a new museum in the inner Aegean province. The burial chamber was unearthed at the TatarlA Tumulus, located in Dinar's TatarlA district, by illegal excavators in 1969, after which its painted wooden parts were smuggled abroad.

