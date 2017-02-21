Stormzy's album cover looks like a famous painting of Jesus Christ

It features the artist at the centre of a long table with eight balaclava-clad people alongside him - reminiscent of the painting, The Last Supper. But what could Stormzy, who stands in the same place as Jesus Christ does in Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, be saying with this cover? That painting, from the 15th century, refers to the Bible story where Jesus predicts his own betrayal which leads to his crucifixion.

