Stormzy's album cover looks like a fa...

Stormzy's album cover looks like a famous painting of Jesus Christ

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

It features the artist at the centre of a long table with eight balaclava-clad people alongside him - reminiscent of the painting, The Last Supper. But what could Stormzy, who stands in the same place as Jesus Christ does in Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, be saying with this cover? That painting, from the 15th century, refers to the Bible story where Jesus predicts his own betrayal which leads to his crucifixion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) 21 hr Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC