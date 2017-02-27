Stolen painting finds way home

Artist Phil King had two paintings stolen more than 20 years ago and one has been found and is being returned Picture: CLARE GREEN MORE than 20 years since one of his beloved paintings was stolen, artist Phil King has been told it is still in existence. Back in 1995 he was showing off his art collection at an exhibition in the Link Centre, in Swindon, when two paintings vanished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.