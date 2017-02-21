State police artifacts spared in blaze

A two-alarm fire that scorched the second floor of the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center in Grafton last night spared many of the artifacts and exhibits on the first floor of the building, which suffered only smoke and water damage, an official said. The blaze, which was first reported about 9:30 p.m., destroyed a conference room on the rear of the second floor where Grafton firefighters contained the fire, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

