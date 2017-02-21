State police artifacts spared in blaze
A two-alarm fire that scorched the second floor of the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center in Grafton last night spared many of the artifacts and exhibits on the first floor of the building, which suffered only smoke and water damage, an official said. The blaze, which was first reported about 9:30 p.m., destroyed a conference room on the rear of the second floor where Grafton firefighters contained the fire, state police spokesman David Procopio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC