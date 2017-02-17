'Spiderman' art thief jailed for eight years for stealing A 85m worth of paintings
Vjeran Tomic earned his nickname due to his ability to scale walls during break ins and he used climbing gear and suction cups to nick the masterpieces including a Pablo Picasso painting. A criminal known as "Spiderman" has been jailed for eight years for stealing five paintings worth 85m from a Paris museum.
