Solo exhibition of new paintings by Sarah Hinckley on view at Littlejohn Contemporary
Littlejohn Contemporary announces a solo exhibition of new paintings by Sarah Hinckley: Looking For Some Grace. The Gallery is located at 547 West 27th Street, 2nd FL, New York, NY 10001 between 10th and 11th Avenues in Chelsea and is open Tuesday through Saturday 11-6.
