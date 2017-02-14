Show reveals transition of Chinese painting
In the early 20th century, Chinese painters who had studied in Europe returned with the Western painting system, and they applied it to modernize Chinese painting. Sketching was one of the new methods they used to translate age-old ink art into a modern context.
