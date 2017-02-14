Shoe polish and food colouring start 50 year career that leads to exhibition
Shoe polish and food colouring were the only things Margaret Scott had to use when she first started painting in 1963. "There was a Bernard Aris painting on the wall of our house because our family knew him as a Taranaki artist and he had come to stay with us for a while," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|47
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC