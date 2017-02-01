Ruling party demands opposition lawmaker resign over nude painting of Park
South Korea's ruling Saenuri Party demanded an opposition lawmaker resign from the National Assembly on Wednesday for hosting an art exhibition that included a nude painting of President Park Geun-hye. During a general meeting of its lawmakers, Saenuri said the display was an act of insult against women and thus can be considered as a sexual harassment.
