Right-wing Cartoonist Inserts Betsy DeVos into Iconic Civil Rights Painting

Glenn McCoy appropriated Norman Rockwell's "The Problem We All Live With," replacing the six-year-old black girl who desegregated a public school with the billionaire Secretary of Education. President Barack Obama, Ruby Bridges, and representatives of the Norman Rockwell Museum view Rockwell's "The Problem We All Live With," hanging in a West Wing hallway near the Oval Office, July 15, 2011.

