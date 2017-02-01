Resident Evil 7 & Deep South Horror

There's an unforgettable scene in Tobe Hooper's horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre where Sally, the final victim of the murderous Sawyer family, is bound to a chair and forced to break bread with her captors. The family bicker and tease one another in a chilling perversion of a Norman Rockwell painting, before chainsaw-wielding igor Leatherface arrives in full matriarchal costume to complete the picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.