Pupils create new mural for their school

Pupils create new mural for their school

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

PUPILS and parents of The Grove Primary School in Trowbridge got their hands dirty to create a new mural for the school. The school, based in Hazel Grove, teamed up with Wiltshire College to hold a community art day for everyone in the school's grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) 6 hr Fancy Pharts 86
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC