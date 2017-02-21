Preview These Composition Tips to Empower Your Paintings
In this sneak peek from Aaron Schuerr's ArtistNetwork.tv video, Pastel Painting Master Class: Composition for Landscapes, Aaron takes you through the process of looking at a landscape and breaking it down into shapes that can be adjusted and moved around, putting the shapes back together in new ways that work together to create stunning paintings. "Composition is simply a means to expression; the language the artist uses to share an experience.
