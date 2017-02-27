Police Rule Magician's Death at Holly...

Police Rule Magician's Death at Hollywood's Magic Castle an Accident

Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside the iconic Magic Castle over the weekend, painting a grim scene at what is normally one of Los Angeles's most beloved Hollywood tourist dining institutions. Easton, a working magician with the Academy of Magic Arts, was reportedly found dead inside a showroom, says ABC 7 .

