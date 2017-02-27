Photos: Runway at Artopia Transformed Into Live Street-Art Painting Sesh

A mural by Casey Kawaguchi was deemed the winner, but everyone who witnessed the epic paint-off were the real winners. Artopia 2017 was full of amazing performances, but a single scene encompassed the spirit and street-style feel that marked this ev ent on February 25. Immediately after the Whiteout fashion show, the runway in City Hall's amphitheater was dismantled and the space transformed into a live-painting session space with walls for a handful of the most talented artists in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.