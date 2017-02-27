Photos: Runway at Artopia Transformed...

Photos: Runway at Artopia Transformed Into Live Street-Art Painting Sesh

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

A mural by Casey Kawaguchi was deemed the winner, but everyone who witnessed the epic paint-off were the real winners. Artopia 2017 was full of amazing performances, but a single scene encompassed the spirit and street-style feel that marked this ev ent on February 25. Immediately after the Whiteout fashion show, the runway in City Hall's amphitheater was dismantled and the space transformed into a live-painting session space with walls for a handful of the most talented artists in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC