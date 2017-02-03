Perhaps Eleanore Mikus Will Not Be Un...

Perhaps Eleanore Mikus Will Not Be Under-Recognized Anymore

If we compare her with other women artists from the 1960s working in a reductive vein, Eleanore Mikus seems to have thoroughly vanished, more so than her peers, and often isn't included in surveys or textbooks of that period. Eleanore Mikus, "White Relief" , white oil paint on corrugated cardboard, 24 1/8 X 15 1/2 inches One thing they shared - which played a role in their work - was that they had both attended D.T. Suzuki's lectures at Columbia University.

