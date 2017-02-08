Painting stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owner's heirs
Some 80 years after a German Jewish art owner was forced by Nazis to sell his entire collection, the FBI has returned one of the pieces to its rightful heirs. The 17th century oil painting by a Dutch master was presented Wednesday during a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.
