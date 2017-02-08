Painting stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish ownera s heirs

Some 80 years ago, the Nazis forced prominent German Jewish art gallery owner Max Stern to sell his family's roughly 400-piece collection before he was exiled from his country. FBI agents on Wednesday returned one of those works, a 17th century oil painting by a Dutch master, to representatives of the Dr. and Mrs. Max Stern Foundation during a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.

