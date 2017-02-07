Painting of first Indian Oscar winner at Saffronart sale1 min ago

New Delhi, Feb 8 A rare painting of Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win the Oscar in 1983 for costume design in Richard Attenborough's film "Gandhi", will go under the hammer at Saffronart's evening sale on February 16. The painting by modernist artist Vasudeo S Gaitonde that immortalises Athaiya, Gaitonde's student at the J J School of Art, was later acquired by fellow modernist Krishen Khanna and is estimated at Rs 2 3 crore. The modern Indian art sale also features significant works by stalwarts like Tyeb Mehta, Ram Kumar, M F Husain, and Akbar Padamsee among others.

