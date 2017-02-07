Painting of first Indian Oscar winner at Saffronart sale1 min ago
New Delhi, Feb 8 A rare painting of Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win the Oscar in 1983 for costume design in Richard Attenborough's film "Gandhi", will go under the hammer at Saffronart's evening sale on February 16. The painting by modernist artist Vasudeo S Gaitonde that immortalises Athaiya, Gaitonde's student at the J J School of Art, was later acquired by fellow modernist Krishen Khanna and is estimated at Rs 2 3 crore. The modern Indian art sale also features significant works by stalwarts like Tyeb Mehta, Ram Kumar, M F Husain, and Akbar Padamsee among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC