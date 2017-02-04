One for the ages

One for the ages

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Albert Gazette

Creative Endeavours Artwork by Gene and J. Marg Brenda plus photographs by Amber Bracken Opening reception today from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Artists will be in attendance Exhibit runs until Saturday, April 8 Art Gallery of St. Albert 19 Perron Street, St. Albert Phone 780-460-4310 or visit www.artgalleryofstalbert.ca for more information The Art Gallery of St. Albert has a new exhibit by two of the most diverse and prolific artists that you're ever likely to meet. Gene and Marg Brenda are both in their eighties and are accomplished artists of photography, ceramics, mixed media work and painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC