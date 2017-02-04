One for the ages
Creative Endeavours Artwork by Gene and J. Marg Brenda plus photographs by Amber Bracken Opening reception today from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Artists will be in attendance Exhibit runs until Saturday, April 8 Art Gallery of St. Albert 19 Perron Street, St. Albert Phone 780-460-4310 or visit www.artgalleryofstalbert.ca for more information The Art Gallery of St. Albert has a new exhibit by two of the most diverse and prolific artists that you're ever likely to meet. Gene and Marg Brenda are both in their eighties and are accomplished artists of photography, ceramics, mixed media work and painting.
