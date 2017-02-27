On the Canvas: Works shed light on McDougall paintings
Room in Drayton featured in Clark McDougall Paintings at Michael Gibson Gallery. The exhibit opens Saturday and runs until March 25. The exhibition features "rare paintings and watercolours from this important decade - from his carefree early watercolours, through to his discovery of the French 'Fauve' painters and his use of outline as a unifying element."
