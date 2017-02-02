Ocean Isle Museum Foundation selects winning painting

The winning piece is titled "Maschera del Galeone" and was painted by Marie Kasper, a Calabash resident who has been painting for over 50 years. The painting, featuring Italian Veneto masks and glasses of white wine, will be featured in the Foundation's annual WineFest fundraiser on April 29. It will also be featured on billboards, flyers and posters promoting the event.

