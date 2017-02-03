Nitish makes lotus colourful, trigger...

Nitish makes lotus colourful, triggers debate

The Times of India

Is Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar headed for the BJP? None is sure about that and the chief minister himself has scotched such speculations but the issue suddenly got surfaced on Saturday after Kumar filled colours in the painting of lotus which ironically is the poll symbol of the BJP - a party of which the JD-U was an ally for long. Very soon, the painting went viral in the social media, heating up Bihar politics.

Chicago, IL

