Nitish makes lotus colourful, triggers debate
Is Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar headed for the BJP? None is sure about that and the chief minister himself has scotched such speculations but the issue suddenly got surfaced on Saturday after Kumar filled colours in the painting of lotus which ironically is the poll symbol of the BJP - a party of which the JD-U was an ally for long. Very soon, the painting went viral in the social media, heating up Bihar politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC