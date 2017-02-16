Museum removes every piece of art created by immigrants
Starting today and lasting through President's Day weekend, all work created or donated by immigrants will no longer be displayed The Davis Museum at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Instead, curators will drape black cloth over cases, and line the walls with labels that say "Created by an immigrant."
