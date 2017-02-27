Mendocino County Museum offers housework exhibit tour, tea towel painting

This weekend, the Mendocino County Museum invites the community to a curator-led tour of its new exhibit, “Second Shift: 100 Years of Housework in Mendocino County.” From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the public can learn about how women have traditionally done housework and how both technology and social expectations have changed cooking, cleaning and child-rearing over the years. The new exhibit features kitchens from the 1900s and 1930s, a living room from the 1950s, vintage appliances and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.