Meadows museum acquires rare painting that now gives it three works...
When it comes to acquisitions, rare is the word. In keeping with that philosophy, officials at the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University announced this week that they now have three works in the collection dated before 1450.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC