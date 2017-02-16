AS IT is Valentine's week, the Town Hall Bar Theatre bar and the new Black Gate Cultural Centre, on Francis Street, joined forces to mark the occasion and host an exhibition entitled Desire, celebrating matters romantic, carnal, and rapturous. Featuring 47 works in various media, this group show is made up of artists Tom Mathews, Dean Kelly, Tony Carragher, Glenn Gibson, Shane O'Maille, Julia Dunin, James Fleming, Ciara Nolan, Padraig McCaul, Fin Bar, Kathy Ross, Elena Dova, Birgit Lochmann, and Margaret Nolan, who also curates the show.

