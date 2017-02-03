Masterpieces in American landscape pa...

Masterpieces in American landscape painting on display at the Wichita Art Museum

For the first time at the Wichita Art Museum , 41 landscape paintings of early American art history from the premier collection of the New-York Historical Society will be on view in The Poetry of Nature, featuring masterpieces by such notable artists as Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, and Albert Bierstadt. The exhibition offers a varied survey of important paintings conceived in the style of the Hudson River School and further enriched by each artist's personal vision.

